Comments welcome - sort of
So after much commenting unpleasantness following the posting of the column "There May be Some Profanity" a few weeks ago, I decided to disable the comments feature on the blog. Some of the comments were obviously posted by someone who needed professional assistance, and I'm in the wrong profession to provide the necessary help...
Anyway, I have reinstated the comments feature, so post away. I am, however, moderating the comments before they are posted now so I can re-route the "unusual" ones to the proper psychiatric, law-enforcement agencies or trash.
Compliments are, or course, always welcomed... :-)
3 Comments:
It's sad that some people make it necessary to censor the comments left on blogs. After all, the whole point of the new social media is to have two-way communication.
Some people have way too much time on their hands. At this point, I really think that the only person who can help them is Dr.Phil.
:)
It is sad, Megan, but it is also, I think, part of the evolution of social media. There are people who, in the past, would have been unable to participate in public discussion forums, and the Internet is allowing them a voice. Theirs is not always a pleasant voice, but a voice nonetheless, and even they need to be heard from - in moderation.
There's something to be said for hilarious and horribly offensive materials, isn't there?
How's life at Fanshawe these days?
- I. Fortey
