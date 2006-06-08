Google

Thursday, June 08, 2006

Yet another reason to grown your own vegetables...

"If those stimulants to exertion which arise from the wants of the body, were removed from the mass of mankind, we have much reason to think that they would be sunk to the level of brutes from a deficiency of excitements, than that they would be raised to the level of philosophers by the possession of leisure."

-- Thomas Malthus, 1766-1834

posted by Millie Beagle at 11:34 am

3 Comments:

Anonymous Anonymous said...

So, are you willing to sell your own home-grown to students? You know what I mean :)

2:00 pm  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.

2:02 pm  
Blogger Otte Rosenkrantz said...

Delighted to offer fresh vegetables to anyone interested, although I am out of tomatoes, peas, carrots and radishes. I have a few potatoes and onions left, but it would be cheaper to buy them at the market.
Have a sunny day.

8:23 am  

