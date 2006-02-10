Great quote about the flag controversy
"And where are the Danish flags all coming from? I couldn't get my hands on one if I was in a scavenger hunt and the prize was a Ferrari, but suddenly, they're all over the Middle East..." -- -Seth Greenland
[Sorry, I don't know who Seth Greenland is, but you've got to wonder about that last name, given that Greenland belongs to Denmark...]
